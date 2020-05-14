Free COVID-19 testing soon will be available outside Walmart stores in Oakwood, Cornelia

COVID-19 testing sites will open Friday, May 15 at the Walmart stores in Oakwood and Cornelia.

The sites will operate 7-9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Appointments must be made through eTrueNorth’s online portal at DoINeedaCOVID19test.com, where patients will be screened for testing. Testing will not be offered on Memorial Day, May 25.

Patients can call 800-635-8611 with questions.

State officials announced a partnership in April with Walmart and eTrueNorth, which helps pharmacies expand their health care services. The testing service launched in Augusta, Milledgeville and Tifton. The Oakwood and Cornelia locations are the first Northeast Georgia testing sites through the partnership.

Laila Wagner, market health and wellness director for Walmart, said the service will be free for all patients.

Patients will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars. Testing will not be available for people who walk up to the site, and testing will not be offered inside the Walmart stores.

Testing will be self-administered, with patients swabbing their own noses under the supervision of a trained medical volunteer who will check that the sample is collected properly. The testing service website includes a guide for the self-swab test, and swabs will include a stopping point so patients know when the swab has been inserted far enough into the nose .

Results are delivered within three to five days, according to the website. Patients will receive an email when their results are available, and they can then log on to the website to view and print their lab reports.

The Oakwood Walmart is located at 3875 Mundy Mill Road, and the Cornelia store is at 250 Furniture Drive.