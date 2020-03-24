Forsyth man dies from coronavirus

Forsyth County’s first death related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, was reported Tuesday by the Georgia Department of Public Health.



The individual was an 88-year-old male, according to the department, one of 38 people in Georgia who have died since the coronavirus outbreak.

It’s unknown whether the individual had any underlying medical conditions, according to department records. The DPH could provide no further information.

Forsyth County had eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 by the end of Tuesday during a day in which the number of infections in Georgia topped 1,000.

Little information has been available about the county’s positive COVID-19 cases, except that one is confirmed to be an employee at a Publix in Cumming and another is an employee at a manufacturing plant in the county.





