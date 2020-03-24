Forsyth County Publix employee tests positive for coronavirus

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Gainesville Times is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to The Gainesville Times.



Publix supermarket has confirmed it has been informed an associate working at its Cruse Marketplace store, located at 1735 Buford Highway in Cumming, has tested positive for COVID-19. Company officials say the store has completed a disinfection level deep cleaning, using guidelines from the CDC and the Georgia Department of Public Health.





“At Publix, the health and well-being of our associates, our customers and our communities remains our top priority,” said Maria Brous, Publix Director of Communications in a press release distributed Monday afternoon. “Following our disinfection protocol and with the support of the public health department, the store is operating normal business hours. We are thinking of our associate and their family during this time and wishing them a swift recovery.”





Publix also said it was told by the Georgia Department of Public Health that store customers are considered to be at low risk of exposure and the products sold at the store do not represent a risk to customers.

This article originally published in the Forsyth County News, a sister publication of The Times.