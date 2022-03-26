First group of NGHS internal medicine residents to graduate in June

“They’re going into lots of different interesting things after this,” Delzell said. “Some are going into fellowships and some of them are joining us here in Northeast Georgia with different practices and some of them are going other places to practice.”



Internal medicine is one of three active residency programs along with family medicine and general surgery. The family medicine program will have its first graduation in June 2023, while surgery has two more years.

Northeast Georgia Medical Center has earned accreditation for two other programs, emergency medicine and psychiatry. In September, the hospital also received its initial accreditation for fellowship programs in cardiovascular disease as well as hospice and palliative care.

There are 104 residents across the three active residency programs, but all five specialties could have more than 200 total resident physicians by 2024.

“If you’re a patient in the hospital system nowadays, you’re very likely to have a resident that’s part of your care team,” Delzell said.

Delzell said he did not know just yet how many of these doctors will stay in Georgia or specifically in the Northeast Georgia area, as not all of the residents have finalized their positions.

“Our goal is to have about 50% of the graduates stay in Georgia,” Delzell said. “I think that is reasonably attainable.”

As some residents leave, more will continue to start fresh with Northeast Georgia Medical Center. The new psychiatry residents, emergency medicine residents and cardiology fellows will start later this year.