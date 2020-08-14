Fall 2020 Healthy Aging Expo goes virtual with Wednesday webinars

Instead of inviting hundreds of people to meet local health experts in person, this season’s Healthy Aging Expo, hosted by The Times, is offering the experience online.

At 10 a.m. every Wednesday in September, people will be able to tune in via Zoom from the comfort of their homes and listen to three presenters speak about their line of work.

This September will mark the expo’s fourth year. The Times typically hosts the event twice a year, once in Gainesville and once in South Hall. The event moved to a new format this year amid concern about the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Sponsored by the Northeast Georgia Health System, viewers will have the option to ask questions at the end of each hour-long session. Megan Lewis, event coordinator at The Times, said she will conduct prize drawings for attendees during the event.

Lewis said people of all ages are welcome to register for the online Healthy Aging Expo. Through attending the event, she said viewers will hear from Northeast Georgia’s health-related businesses, nonprofits and companies about their services.

"This event is geared toward making sure that everyone is still getting the information that they would’ve gotten from the physical event, but in their home,” Lewis said. “This way they’re not having to go out and risk their health.”

The first session will kick off on Wednesday, Sept. 2, with NGHS, Medicare Man Insurance Services and Five Season’s Health. The second, on Wednesday, Sept. 9, will include NGHS, Kimbrough Law and The Allergy, the Asthma and Sinus Center in Gainesville.

Slots are still available for local speakers. To register for the free event or to sign up as a presenter, email Lewis at mlewis@gainesvilletimes.com or call her direct line, at 770-535-6371.