Fake news circulating about coronavirus in Hall

Please be advised that some fake news is circulating with The Times' branding on it. It is an image, not a link, that makes claims about positive coronavirus tests.

This did not originate from The Times. The Times has been unable to trace the source of this bad information, which seems to be spreading by text message.

Please look carefully at the sources of your information. Photos and screenshots can easily be manipulated.

The Times remains committed to bringing you accurate information. Please rely on gainesvilletimes.com/coronavirus for credible information about this issue, and reach out to us if you have any questions.