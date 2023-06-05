Dispute between hospital and insurer extends even to this key hospital property

With no contract resolution in sight, Northeast Georgia Health System and UnitedHealthcare can’t even agree on the status of Habersham Medical Center when it joins NGHS on July 1.

UHC “knows that on July 1, when Habersham Medical Center joins NGHS, it will become a new corporation — NGMC Habersham — that is not contracted with United, meaning all services provided at this location will be out of network,” said Steve McNeilly, NGHS’ vice president of managed care operations.

“This is not true,” UHC spokesman Cole Manbeck said in a recent email. “UnitedHealthcare has a separate direct agreement with Habersham Medical Center for the services it provides. The contractual terms and requirements will apply on July 1 and beyond.