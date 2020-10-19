Diagnosed with cancer? Here’s a list of resources in Northeast Georgia

Longstreet Clinic Cancer Support Group

What: Support group for all cancer patients, caregivers and survivors.

When: 6:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of every month

Where: Longstreet Cancer Center waiting area, 725 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville

More info: 770-297-5700 or longstreetclinic.com/cancer-support-group/



Oncology Patient Navigators – Northeast Georgia Medical Center

What: Provides cancer patients with guidance and support throughout their cancer journey, including helping to navigate the health care system and any challenges that may impede treatment.

When: Navigators can be reached from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

More info: Contact Alicia Harrison, registered nurse and supervisor of NGMC’s oncology patient navigation at 770-219-5804 or alicia.harrison@nghs.com

Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Palliative Care

What: Provides patients with relief from the symptoms and stress of a serious illness such as cancer.

More info: 770-219-9179 or ngpg.org/palliative-care



Clinical Trials at Northeast Georgia Medical Center

What: As a network affiliate of Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, NGMC cancer doctors work directly with patients to provide the opportunity to participate in more than 250 clinical trials for cancer treatment.

More info: 770-219-9010 or nghs.com/research/oncology



Glory, Hope and Life

What: Assists cancer patients, caregivers and families with a variety of financial, physical and emotional support services through resources, programs and activities.

More info: 770-533-4705 or gloryhopelife.org

For Her Glory

What: A service of Glory, Hope and Life, For Her Glory provides cancer patients with wigs, compression garments and nutritional supplements.

More info: 770-533-4705 or gloryhopelife.org/for-her-glory

Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s financial assistance

What: Helps patients apply for public health coverage programs, discounts, payment plans or free care to eligible uninsured or underinsured patients for medically necessary care.

More info: 770-219-1898 or nghs.com/financial-assistance

Cancer State Aid

What: Provides financial assistance for cancer-related diagnostic testing, evaluations and treatment planning support, as well as cancer treatment support for patients whose prognosis and planned treatment are medically eligible for program funding.

More info: 404-463-5111 or dph.georgia.gov/cancer-state-aid-2

Cancer Foundation of Northeast Georgia

What: Assists cancer patients and families with financial assistance as they go through treatment.

More info: 706-353-4354 or cancerfoundationofnega.org



Northeast Georgia Medical Center Cancer Rehabilitation

What: Helps treat the side effects of chemotherapy, radiation and other common treatments of cancer.

More info: 770-219-8200 or nghs.com/cancer-rehabilitation

Chaplain Services – Northeast Georgia Health System

What: NGHS offers chaplain visits, contact with personal pastors, devotional literature and Sunday chapel services.

When: Chaplains are available 24/7. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Where: NGMC Braselton, 1400 River Place, Braselton; and NGMC Gainesville, 743 Spring St. NE, Gainesville

More info: Gainesville office, 770-219-5077, after-hours 770-219-1873; Braselton office, 770-848-4928, after-hours 770-848-0735

Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center

What: Provides inpatient and outpatient hospice services.

More info: 770-219-8888 or nghs.com/hospice

Georgia Core

What: Provides statewide resources for clinical trials, genetics, providers and cancer survivorship.

More info: georgiacancerinfo.org

Georgia Tobacco Quit Line

What: A free and confidential service available to assist tobacco users in Georgia who want to quit. It provides telephone and web-based counseling services in accordance with the U.S. Public Health Service Treating Tobacco Use and Dependence Clinical Practice Guidelines.

More info: 1-877-270-STOP (7867)



Lung Cancer Support Group

What: Coordinated by Sandi Clark, registered nurse with NGMC. This group offers support for lung cancer patients, survivors and caregivers.

When: Meets the second Monday of each month at noon. Lunch is provided.

Where: NGMC Barrow Campus, 316 N. Broad St., Winder

More info: 770-219-8815 or sandi.clark@nghs.com

Salvation Army Project SHARE

What: Provides utility assistance for people affected by illness, job loss or other unfortunate circumstances.

More info: 770-534-7589 or projectshareinfo.com/where-to-apply

Atlanta Cancer Care Foundation

What: Assists cancer patients with financial assistance as they go through treatment. Must be a resident of Cherokee, Clayton, Coweta, Cobb, Dawson, Dekalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Newton, Paulding, Rockdale or Walton counties.

More info: atlantacancercarefoundation.org