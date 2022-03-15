Construction has started on this $538 million Northeast Georgia Health System project

At the top of his prepared remarks, Dr. Mohak Dave wrote “slow” as a way to keep his enthusiasm in check as he spoke to the crowd.

“For years, I’ve had a shovel in the back of my car waiting for this day,” said Northeast Georgia Health System’s chief of emergency medicine. “It’s probably been two or three cars, actually.”

“We all know we’ve needed this space for a while, and I’m grateful that we’re one step closer to this being a reality,” Dave said.

He and a couple hundred people, including doctors and health and government officials, gathered Tuesday, March 15, to mark construction starting on a 12-story patient tower at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville at 743 Spring St.

“Today is a very monumental day for all of us in Northeast Georgia Health System’s history,” said Carol Burrell, NGHS president and CEO, in a ceremony at the project site.

Grading has already been underway on the project, with fencing extending down the Downey Boulevard side of the hospital.