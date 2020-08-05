Concerned about sending your student back to school? Check out this discussion hosted by local pediatricians

“With going back to school in various shapes, sizes and forms across the metro Atlanta north area, we wanted to try to address some concerns that parents have bene having regarding going back to school, regarding participation in extracurricular activities, especially sports, and also things that they can do to try to prepare their children and themselves for going back to school,” Shelton said.

Parents can also submit questions for potential discussion on the stream’s event page either before or during the stream. The video will be left up on the Longstreet Clinic Facebook page after the conclusion of the event, so those who cannot attend live can watch it at any time.