Concerned about sending your student back to school? Check out this discussion hosted by local pediatricians

Parents concerned about their children returning to school this fall will have an outlet to ask questions to pediatricians this Thursday during a Facebook Live stream hosted by Longstreet Clinic Pediatrics.
The stream will be held at 12:30 p.m. on the clinic’s Facebook page.
The event will be hosted by pediatricians Richard Shelton, Rachel Crudgington and Mitch Sheikh, as well as nurse practitioner Candice Evans. The panel will address questions they have been hearing regularly from parents.
“With going back to school in various shapes, sizes and forms across the metro Atlanta north area, we wanted to try to address some concerns that parents have bene having regarding going back to school, regarding participation in extracurricular activities, especially sports, and also things that they can do to try to prepare their children and themselves for going back to school,” Shelton said.
Parents can also submit questions for potential discussion on the stream’s event page either before or during the stream. The video will be left up on the Longstreet Clinic Facebook page after the conclusion of the event, so those who cannot attend live can watch it at any time.