Churches, city, Brenau partner for a community-wide COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Barbara Brooks, Gainesville council member and co-organizer, said people don’t need to reserve a time slot, they can just show up between 8 a.m. to noon and receive their first dose. She said Brenau nursing students will administer the first shot of Moderna June 26 and the second on Saturday, July 24.

Those who attend only need to bring a form of identification.

“The good thing about this process is that usually with registering a person has to access the internet and a computer and fill out long forms about health conditions you might have,” Brooks said. “But, with this particular program Brenau is running, the person registers on-site.”

Free water and pre-packaged snacks will be available for attendees.