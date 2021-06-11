Churches, city, Brenau partner for a community-wide COVID-19 vaccination clinic

St. Paul United Methodist Church on Summit Street, the event’s sponsor, is partnering with the city of Gainesville, Brenau University, Grace Espiscopal Church and Gainesville Parks and Recreation to hold the clinic.
Barbara Brooks, Gainesville council member and co-organizer, said people don’t need to reserve a time slot, they can just show up between 8 a.m. to noon and receive their first dose. She said Brenau nursing students will administer the first shot of Moderna June 26 and the second on Saturday, July 24.
Those who attend only need to bring a form of identification.
“The good thing about this process is that usually with registering a person has to access the internet and a computer and fill out long forms about health conditions you might have,” Brooks said. “But, with this particular program Brenau is running, the person registers on-site.”
Free water and pre-packaged snacks will be available for attendees.
Community Vaccination Clinic
What: Free walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic for those 18 and up
When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 26 (first dose); 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 24 (second dose)
Where: Fair Street Neighborhood Center, 715 Fair Street, Gainesville
The Northeast Georgia Health System is treating 18 COVID-19 patients as of June 10.
Brooks said the goal is to administer 1,500 doses. To help the event’s organizers better gauge the number of people to accommodate, people are asked to call 770-654-1277 and leave a message stating their name and phone number.
Fair Street Neighborhood Center is located at 715 Fair Street in Gainesville.