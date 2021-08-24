This candlelight vigil puts focus on addiction recovery

For a second year, J’s Place and other groups are gathering Tuesday, Aug. 31, for a candlelight vigil and a night of awareness surrounding substance use, addiction and recovery in the Gainesville area.

Hussey said more than 200 people came out last August at the American Legion. This year, the event will be held at Roosevelt Square between Jesse Jewell Parkway and Spring Street.

Hussey will be the keynote speaker of the event that will hear from people in long-term recovery and family members of those recovering from addiction.

The event will have food stations, music and representatives from different resource organizations in the area. The event will also be broadcasted on Facebook Live.

Hussey said she expected 250-450 people to attend the event where she intends to share her own experience with addiction and recovery.