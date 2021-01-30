Brenau students assisting with COVID vaccine clinics

Days before Christmas, Brenau University’s nurse practitioner Sarah Davis reached out to the health department about the COVID-19 vaccine and how to get doses to the students working in clinical settings and direct patient care.



“As that relationship grew, the health department reached out and said we would love to use your nursing students and faculty in order to help us get the vaccine out within the community,” Davis said.

Davis said 110 doses were given roughly 10 days ago to students and faculty in the health care fields who would be going out into the community and administering doses at off-site clinics in Hall County.

Each of the students and volunteers have gone through Department of Public Health training to learn how to administer, store and prepare the vaccine.

Seeing the excitement for the students able to help out during this critical time “just means the world and makes me so proud of our students,” Davis said.

“With the pandemic, it’s been hard to get out into the clinical fields, and the experiences are just a little bit different than what we normally see,” she said. “They were so excited to learn how to do something and to be a part of the solution and to be a part of getting something to fix this pandemic and assisting our community and those who are vulnerable to COVID.”

Davis said Thursday, Jan. 28, the students had already administered nearly 900 doses while helping with clinics at The Village at Deaton Creek in South Hall and will return in a few weeks for the second doses.

“To ramp up vaccination, public health secured additional personnel and sought opportunities to vaccinate large numbers of residents 65 years of age and older, per the governor’s directive,” District 2 Public Health spokesman Dave Palmer previously told The Times. “We scheduled offsite clinics to maximize our efficiency for vaccinating people 65 years of age and older.”

These off-site clinics have included communities with a high density of older residents as well as community places of worship.

Davis said 100 doses arrived this past week that will be given to Brenau faculty and stuff Monday, Feb. 1, who meet the 1A+ vaccine rollout requirements and have expressed interest in the vaccine.