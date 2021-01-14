Appointment sign ups changing at District 2 Public Health COVID testing site

Appointment arrangements for a COVID-19 testing site in Hall County will change, effective Jan. 22, as District 2 Department of Public will be passing operation to another entity.

Beginning Jan. 22, appointments at the Allen Creek Soccer Complex, 2500 Allen Creek Road in Gainesville, can be made with MAKO Medical on its registration site.

The last days that District 2 Public Health will operate the testing site will be Tuesday, Jan. 19 and Wednesday, Jan. 20 from 8:30 am to noon.



"In addition, as we transition from testing to vaccination, District 2 will cease symptomatic testing at all 13 county health departments," said Dave Palmer, spokesman for District 2 Public Health.

Jan. 22 will be the last day that rapid tests will be available at the 13 county health departments.