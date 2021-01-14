BREAKING
Hall returning to in-person school on hybrid schedule Jan. 19
Hall County Schools will return to an in-person hybrid schedule beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19, after the school system reported stabilizing COVID-19 numbers and “significantly” decreased student cases, Superintendent Will Schofield announced Thursday morning.
Full Story
By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Appointment sign ups changing at District 2 Public Health COVID testing site
08282020 HALLCOTESTING 6.jpg
COVID-19 testing - photo by Scott Rogers

Appointment arrangements for a COVID-19 testing site in Hall County will change, effective Jan. 22, as District 2 Department of Public will be passing operation to another entity.

Beginning Jan. 22, appointments at the Allen Creek Soccer Complex, 2500 Allen Creek Road in Gainesville, can be made with MAKO Medical on its registration site.

The last days that District 2 Public Health will operate the testing site will be Tuesday, Jan. 19 and Wednesday, Jan. 20 from 8:30 am to noon.

"In addition, as we transition from testing to vaccination, District 2 will cease symptomatic testing at all 13 county health departments," said Dave Palmer, spokesman for District 2 Public Health. 

Jan. 22 will be the last day that rapid tests will be available at the 13 county health departments.

Regional events