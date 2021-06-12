A ‘healing and hopeful environment’: When new, one-stop Cancer Center may open in South Hall

The Cancer Center is set to open June 28, housing Longstreet Clinic’s medical oncology practice and NGPG’s radiation oncology services.

Because cancer patients see a variety of doctors, from surgeons to oncologists, “having that collaborative, comprehensive approach to how we deliver care is important,” said Mimi Collins, Longstreet CEO.

“The Braselton campus really gave us that platform to be able to envision what (that type of) facility could look like,” she said.

Dr. Geoffrey Weidner, a radiation oncologist with Northeast Georgia Physicians Group and NGMC’s medical director of radiation oncology, said, “While we have been providing comprehensive cancer care in Braselton for many years now, this new space provides a more cohesive environment and access to both medical oncology/hematology and radiation oncology services, as well as a new dedicated entrance providing easier access for our cancer patients.”

Kevin Matson, vice president of facilities and support services for Northeast Georgia Health System, said, “When a patient visits this new cancer center, the level of focus we’ve placed on the patient experience is going to be obvious, from the convenience of the parking to the layout of all the comprehensive services. Navigating cancer care can be very challenging for patients.”