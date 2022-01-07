7 questions answered by NGHS officials about the omicron variant

John Delzell, vice president and incident commander for the health system at Northeast Georgia Health System, and Supriya Mannepalli, the director of infectious disease at NGHS, recently answered questions about the current surge in coronavirus cases fueled by the omicron variant.

The two will be participating in a public webinar called “COVID-19: The 5th Surge,” hosted by the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Jan. 13 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.





What can you say about the omicron wave of COVID cases, and how does it compare to prior waves?

Delzell said the omicron wave is similar in many respects to earlier waves of the pandemic: As the new variant spreads throughout the community, cases rise and more people are admitted to local hospitals. That hasn’t changed.

What has changed, however, is that the current rise in cases has happened “very quickly,” whereas the increase in cases during the delta wave was more gradual.

Record numbers of people are showing up to the emergency department.

“That's probably the thing on the ground that we're seeing, the volumes in the emergency department over the last week have been incredibly massive,” Delzell said. “I mean, we've set records on multiple days for just the number of patients seen in the emergency department.”

The good news, however, is that a smaller proportion of those people are being hospitalized.

“The number of people that are actually requiring admission as a percentage of the people that actually have COVID is a little bit lower in this wave compared to the last,” Delzell said.

What are the models predicting for this wave?

Statewide projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, developed by the University of Washington, predict significantly fewer hospitalizations during the omicron wave, even though “the total number of cases is much higher than the (delta wave),” Delzell said. But because Northeast Georgia’s vaccination rate is lower than the state average, he added, “we're much more likely to outperform the model in the number of hospitalizations.”

Is NGHS doing anything differently to handle this wave of cases?

Operations haven’t changed much, Delzell said. One thing that has changed is that they do not have any national guardsmen like they did during the delta wave.

“In the last wave, we had the National Guard here and had a whole group of guardsmen that were really helpful in both our hospitals here in Gainesville and Braselton, and we don't have that right now,” Delzell said. “So we're still working on those requests to the state.”

Kemp will deploy around 1,000 guardsmen and more than a 100 contract healthcare workers to hospitals around the state over the next few months.



