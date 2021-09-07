2021 Healthy Aging Expo in South Hall will feature these vendors

Jump into fall living your best life with the Healthy Aging Expo.

The event, put on by The Times, features more than 20 local vendors and will be 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 14, at The Venue at Friendship Springs in Flowery Branch. The event is free, and the first 100 visitors will receive a goody bag and breakfast from Arbor Terrace, a local assisted living facility.

This is The Times fifth year hosting the event to meet needs in the community, according to Megan Lewis, inside sales and event coordinator at The Times.

“It gives everyone open access to services and practices that they wouldn’t normally be able to reach,” she said.

Some of the vendors for the event will include local health providers like the Northeast Georgia Diagnostic Clinic, Gainesville Eye Associates, Northeast Georgia Hearing Aid Center, Northside Ortho and Northside Cardiovascular Institute. Topics addressed will range from hearing aids to assisted living to cardiovascular health.

“It kind of goes both ways because there are a lot of doctors and nurses and practices that want to reach certain portions of our community that they wouldn’t be able to reach without this,” Lewis said.

There will also be health screenings available and vendors providing information on alternative medicines like Your CBD Store and Corrective Chiropractic. Entertainment will be provided by JB Jams.

Masks will be required at the event along with social distancing. Vendors will also be sanitizing their booths.

For more information, contact Megan Lewis at mlewis@gainesvilletimes.com.