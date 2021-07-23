‘2020 on steroids’: How worried should you be about the delta surge in COVID cases?

His wife, Mary-Rollins Roland, daughter of Mayor Dunagan and a longtime Hall County school teacher, has been posting regular Facebook updates on her husband’s condition and received an outpouring of support.



Her husband was not vaccinated.

She was initially cautious about the vaccine and got it only “reluctantly,” she said in a recent phone interview. But after witnessing firsthand the ravages of the virus, she is grateful to have gotten the jab and has a clear message for anyone who has not: “Go get the vaccine.”

“I want people to be vigilant in protecting themselves and their loved ones against this nasty, horrible disease,” she said, “because I don't care what you read on the Internet, on Facebook, on other people’s – there's no way to fully describe the horror of what he has been through.”

Hall County’s positivity rate has risen dramatically in past weeks.