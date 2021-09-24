For 2 weeks, NGHS could not take any more critical patients. Now, the ICU has some beds

As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline and critical care beds become more available, the Northeast Georgia Health System is no longer diverting ambulances to other hospitals, according to NGHS CEO Carol Burrell.

“Through this surge, which has been even more challenging than any of the others, we ended up having to go on ICU diversion, which is something that we never do,” Burrell said at a Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce meeting on Sept. 23. “But as of this morning, we are off of ICU diversion, which is a great bit of news and is encouraging to all, which means we have freed up some of the ICU beds.”

The health system was caring for 235 coronavirus patients Sept. 24 and had 17 available ICU beds out of 160, according to data published on the NGHS website.

“We are pleased that we're seeing a downward trend,” Burrell said. “The downward trend is not as rapid of a decline as what we have seen in other surges, but we remain hopeful.”