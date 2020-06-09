2 stories of surviving COVID-19: Pain, weakness and longing for connection

“We have also seen young people with no underlying health conditions need mechanical ventilation and require a longer length of stay,” she said.



NGHS officials said they tend to see COVID-19 patients seek emergency care near the end of the first week with the illness or when the respiratory symptoms worsen in the second week.

“Because COVID-19 is such a new condition, all physicians and researchers are anxious to learn as much as possible about the virus. It will likely be months — or even years — before extensive studies will be completed and the medical community fully understands whether factors like comorbidities or timing of care have an impact on patient outcomes,” Mannepalli said.

An hour away from family, Whitaker and her husband, Paul, started looking at how to quarantine and get the supplies they needed. They were helped by members of their church and another group that connects COVID-19 patients with community resources.

She didn’t realize she was short of breath until she came home, “because in the hospital you can only walk about five steps.” She felt “quite sick” for another 10 days.

Every three to five days she would experience a fever, which can be caused by an underlying autoimmune disorder she has.

“I have a beautiful covered front porch on my house … so I spent a lot of time sitting out there, and that helped a lot because the weather was nice. It’s really hard, harder than I would have thought. I kind of live out in the country a little bit, so it’s not like I see a lot of people,” Whitaker said.

In the first part of her time at home, Whitaker wouldn’t be awake for more than an hour or two hours at a time before falling back asleep.

People would call to check on her, but she said she felt like she was having trouble following the conversation.

“I wanted interaction. I wanted to talk to people, but then I would get so frustrated that I could not maintain the conversation or I would lose track of what we were talking about so severely that it was almost like, ‘I’m sorry, what were we talking about again?’ every couple of minutes,” Whitaker said.

She started working from home again and would be in by bed by 7 p.m.

A Memorial Day weekend drive and walk in the park was the first time she felt like she didn’t need to stop after a few minutes.

“It’s not the flu. It’s so much worse than that,” Whitaker said.

Whitaker had quarantined herself longer than she was advised to because of her fear of getting other people sick.

“It could be weeks to months before I feel completely normal, because my GI tract has a lot to heal from. My immune system is extremely poor anyway and has been seriously taxed, so I’m also at risk of catching other things very easily, more than normal even,” she said.