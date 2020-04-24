100 health care workers coming to Gainesville hospital to staff temporary ICU unit

About 100 health care professionals, including nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists and emergency medical technicians, will be working at the mobile ICU coming to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville May 5.



The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency is providing the 20-bed unit, which will be located near NGMC’s North Tower. The state is partnering with Jackson Healthcare, a Georgia company that helps health systems with staffing needs, to provide medical personnel for the unit.

“Through our internal team of recruiters and our partner agencies, our family of staffing companies find and place a wide variety of health care workers into both temporary and permanent positions across the country,” Shane Jackson, president of Jackson Healthcare, said in a statement. “We have teams that assist these professionals with travel and housing.”

Jackson Healthcare staff will start arriving in Gainesville over the next few weeks, starting April 24. One respiratory therapist started April 24, two more will start April 25 and a larger group that includes both nurses and respiratory therapists will start on Monday, April 27.

Three other medical units are going to Rome, Albany and Macon.

Jackson Healthcare is taking applications for medical staff on its website.