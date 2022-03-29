Yes, more single-family homes are going up. Gainesville, Hall 2021 numbers show big increase

Townhomes and apartments became a major housing force in Hall last year as rising costs made density more of an economic necessity for builders.



But that doesn’t mean traditional, single-family detached subdivisions are a dying breed.

Such developments are taking shape all across Hall, including new projects or expansions of existing ones such as an 86-acre, 214-lot, active-adult section of the 1,000-acre Sterling on the Lake subdivision in Flowery Branch.

Mitchell Street, near the Flowery Branch’s downtown area, has seen a revitalization of late with several houses springing up in a part of town that was rundown. Former Mayor Mike Miller had described the area as “blight,” before new construction transformed the area. Some homes being built on Mitchell Street are planned to be listed in the low $600,000s.