Work underway on fiercely opposed warehouse project at this Flowery Branch site

Grading is well underway on the second phase of a massive Flowery Branch warehouse complex that drew huge opposition when it was proposed in late 2021.
The overall project involves three warehouses comprising 825,000 square feet off Thurmon Tanner Parkway, near Interstate 985’s Exit 12.
One building, which sits across from Tree Park apartments, has been finished. Grading is now taking place on the other two buildings.
When finished, the complex will feature buildings that are 445,000, 265,000 and 110,000 square feet in size, according to Hines, an international company developing the site.
“Given its easy access to I-985, strategic location and proximity to Atlanta, Thurmon Tanner Logistics will be highly sought after by tenants looking to service the needs of Atlanta as well as the Carolinas,” Hines says in a press release.
The Flowery Branch market “is experiencing strong growth within the industrial sector, and we look forward to delivering a best-in-class asset to the area to meet the region’s distribution needs,” said Ryan Wood, Hines managing director.
As part of the project, tracts facing Phil Niekro Boulevard between I-985 and Thurmon Tanner Parkway will remain available for future retail. A similar situation exists across the road at Gibson Flowery Branch apartments, where the complex is set back off Phil Niekro, allowing for tracts facing Phil Niekro to be reserved for retail.
HInes already had proper zoning when it started putting up the first building last year but had to go through a rezoning process for the other two buildings.
And opposition was fierce, as residents said they were concerned about truck traffic and the general look of a warehouse development at one of the city’s main entryways. Hines defended its request, saying the lack of development on the long-vacant property suggests “there is not a reasonable economic use as currently zoned.”
Flowery Branch City Council ended up voting Nov. 4 to approve the development, as residents held up signs reading "Deny.”