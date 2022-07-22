Work underway on fiercely opposed warehouse project at this Flowery Branch site

Grading is well underway on the second phase of a massive Flowery Branch warehouse complex that drew huge opposition when it was proposed in late 2021.

The overall project involves three warehouses comprising 825,000 square feet off Thurmon Tanner Parkway, near Interstate 985’s Exit 12.

One building, which sits across from Tree Park apartments, has been finished. Grading is now taking place on the other two buildings.

When finished, the complex will feature buildings that are 445,000, 265,000 and 110,000 square feet in size, according to Hines, an international company developing the site.

“Given its easy access to I-985, strategic location and proximity to Atlanta, Thurmon Tanner Logistics will be highly sought after by tenants looking to service the needs of Atlanta as well as the Carolinas,” Hines says in a press release.