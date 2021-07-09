Why Oakwood residents are fighting this subdivision, which is up for vote





Cajun-Dawg is seeking to build the neighborhood at 4465 Martin Road between Quailwood and Martin’s Crossing subdivisions. The subdivision would be similar to Quailwood, with homes priced in the $450,000 and $600,000 range and sizes varying from 2,500 to 3,000 square feet, Free said.

The project was recommended for denial on June 21 by the Oakwood Planning Commission and is set to go before Oakwood City Council at 7 p.m. Monday, July 12, for a public hearing and final vote.

As part of its vote, the commission suggested a lower density, dropping the home total to 45, if Oakwood City Council ends up considering approval.

The commission also voted to recommend denying annexation and rezoning of two other, smaller properties that would connect the subdivision site to Oakwood. The actions drew applause from a large crowd opposing the proposed development.