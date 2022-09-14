Why Hall officials are concerned about proposed housing development in northeast Hall County

A 225-unit housing development proposed off the North Oconee River in northeast Hall County is drawing some environmental concerns from the county.

The development, Residence at Cagle Mill, would feature single-family detached, attached homes built in clusters and townhomes on nearly 62 acres at 4745 Cagle Mill Road, east of Ga. 365 and north of Whitehall Road.

Also planned is an amenity area featuring a clubhouse, swimming pool, walking trails around the river, pocket parks and recreation field, according to Hall County planning documents.

Another 10.6 acres at the site, facing Ga. 365, is being looked for industrial uses, with a proposed 38,000 square feet of building area, documents state.

Other details, including prices, weren’t available as of Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Josh Boling of Peachtree Corners-based developer Audubon couldn’t be reached for comment.

The housing and industrial proposals are set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, Sept. 19.

Planning staff is recommending denial of the residential project, citing several reasons, including density is too high and the site plan doesn’t comply with North Oconee Water Supply Watershed District standards.

Extending sewer lines into designated rural areas “should be discouraged in order to limit development pressures on the area,” according to a staff report. “Future development should be compatible with the rural character, which includes a high degree of open space and greenspace.”

Officials, however, are recommending approval of the industrial property.

The planning board will issue a formal recommendation of approval or denial on both proposals to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which is set to hold a public hearing and final vote on Oct. 27.