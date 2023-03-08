Why developer wants to reduce number of homes in Gainesville subdivision

The firm is hoping for a happy medium in a new application with the city.

Original plans called for just single-family homes on 375 lots in the 220-acre development at 2242 Gaines Mill Road and 2579 and 2581 Gillsville Highway, near Athens Highway/U.S. 129.

The firm is now asking the city to amend the existing planned unit development zoning to allow for 285 lots featuring 172 single-family homes and 113 townhomes.

Gillsville Investment acknowledges in documents that the “site has several streams on the site and a challenging topography.”

The project drew varied reactions from residents when it was announced in 2019.

One resident said she supported the development because she hopes to see sewer lines installed on Athens Highway.

“East Hall and that part of the county have suffered because we don’t have sewer,” Kim Crumley said at the time. “We need sewer so that we can have commercial development so that we can continue to have quality, single-family residences.”

Angela Middleton, however, said she was concerned about the burden on the school system the development could bring and the safety of students being transported to school.

“There are buses going left and right and everywhere,” she said.

Also, residents spoke of traffic concerns, as Athens Highway is a busy four-lane road running through East Hall.

Access to the revised development would be off Gillsville Highway/Ga. 323, planning documents state.

Subdivision amenities include a pool, cabana, children’s playground and two pickleball courts.

The firm’s request is set to go before the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board on Tuesday, March 14. A final decision by the Gainesville City Council is set for April 18.