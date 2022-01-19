Whopper of a warehouse could be built at this Oakwood location

What would be one of the area’s largest warehouses is being proposed off Atlanta Highway in Oakwood and could involve a company that’s developing other area warehouses, including a controversial one in Buford.
The 615,600-square foot building would span three tracts on about 64 acres off Atlanta Highway, north of Plainview Road and across from Ridge Street.
No tenants have been identified, but “there could be multiple users,” said Steve Rowley of CA Ventures, a potential buyer of the property..
“It could handle some kind of headquarters,” he said, adding that the development could attract 100-200 jobs with salaries ranging from $30,000 to six figures.
The project gained some traction Tuesday, Jan. 18, with a recommendation for approval with conditions by the Oakwood Planning Commission, even though city officials are suggesting denial of the project.
The area “is predominantly residential and not industrial,” city planner Dan Schultz told the commission.
The applicant, Falcon Investments 2021, is seeking to rezone the property from single-family residential to light industrial.
The proposal now goes before the Oakwood City Council for a public hearing and final vote at a later meeting.
Chicago-based CA Ventures is currently putting up a 439,000-square-foot building and a 202,000-square-foot building off Falcon Parkway south of Plainview Road.
In August 2021, the Buford Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a warehouse facility from Chicago-based firm CA Ventures that would include two buildings, totaling nearly 400,000 square feet on a 34-acre lot at 6533 McEver Road.
Buford’s approval of the annexation and rezoning drew huge opposition from neighbors living in Buford, Hall County and Flowery Branch.
The matter ended up in the courts, and could be heard by the Georgia Supreme Court this spring.