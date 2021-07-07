Where you could soon see a 'tiny home' community in South Hall

A “tiny homes” community, as part of a larger 144-cottage rental development, could be coming to South Hall.
OneStreet Residential LLC is looking to build the active-adult housing development off Thompson Mill Road, east of Spout Springs Road.
The development calls for attached and detached homes ranging from 700 to 1,900 square feet in size on 27.3 acres. One section would be strictly for 18 702-square-foot homes, according to a map as part of an application filed with Braselton.
OneStreet Residential is asking Braselton to reduce the minimum house size from 750 square feet to 700 feet to allow for the smaller homes. Otherwise, OneStreet is seeking annexation and rezoning from residential and agricultural-residential to multifamily residential for the overall development.
The density would be 5.27 units per acre.
Braselton Planning Commission
What: Public hearing on proposed 144-cottage rental development, including “tiny homes”
When: 7 p.m. July 26
Where: Police and Municipal Court building, 5040 Ga. Highway 53, Braselton
The development would feature a clubhouse, dog run, community garden, pedestrian greenspace and central pond, the map shows.
“The community has been designed to take full advantage of the natural setting, preserving
significant greenspace and providing walking trails, pocket parks and gardens,” OneStreet says in its application.
“Lately, (OneStreet) has become highly focused on providing unique housing selections for the discretionary renter — one that chooses to rent for the lifestyle and freedom that comes with that decision,” the applicant says.
OneStreet’s requests are set to go before the Braselton Planning Commission in a public hearing on July 26. The Braselton Town Council, which would have final say, is set to hold an Aug. 12 public hearing on the proposal.