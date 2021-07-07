Where you could soon see a 'tiny home' community in South Hall

OneStreet Residential LLC is looking to build the active-adult housing development off Thompson Mill Road, east of Spout Springs Road.



The development calls for attached and detached homes ranging from 700 to 1,900 square feet in size on 27.3 acres. One section would be strictly for 18 702-square-foot homes, according to a map as part of an application filed with Braselton.

OneStreet Residential is asking Braselton to reduce the minimum house size from 750 square feet to 700 feet to allow for the smaller homes. Otherwise, OneStreet is seeking annexation and rezoning from residential and agricultural-residential to multifamily residential for the overall development.

The density would be 5.27 units per acre.