Where new subdivision, concrete plant are proposed in Oakwood

The subdivision, which goes before the Oakwood Planning Commission on Monday, June 21, “would provide needed residential housing for young families in the city, with easy access to the interstate and all the services the area now has to offer,” said Johnny Free II, president of Cajun-Dawg.



Martin Road flows into Interstate 985’s Exit 14, which opened in January 2020. The corridor is otherwise growing rapidly, with apartments, retail and industrial warehouses under development around the interchange.