Where new subdivision, concrete plant are proposed in Oakwood

A 90-lot subdivision is proposed off Martin Road between Quailwood and Martin’s Crossing subdivisions in South Hall.
Cajun-Dawg Land Holdings LLC is seeking to annex 24 acres at 4465 Martin Road into Oakwood and rezone it to planned residential development for the subdivision, which also would back up to Falcon Crest subdivision off Falcon Crest Road.
The subdivision, which goes before the Oakwood Planning Commission on Monday, June 21, “would provide needed residential housing for young families in the city, with easy access to the interstate and all the services the area now has to offer,” said Johnny Free II, president of Cajun-Dawg.
Martin Road flows into Interstate 985’s Exit 14, which opened in January 2020. The corridor is otherwise growing rapidly, with apartments, retail and industrial warehouses under development around the interchange.
Oakwood Planning Commission
What: Proposed 90-lot subdivision off Martin Road, concrete plant off W. White Road
When: 7 p.m. Monday, June 21
Where: Oakwood City Hall, 4035 Walnut Circle
Concrete plant proposed off W. White Road
Also set to go before the planning board is a proposed concrete plant at 4144 W White Road.
Richard Senter of Oakwood is asking the city to rezone the 5-acre site from agricultural and light industrial to heavy industrial to allow for the operation.
The business wouldn’t be out of place, Senter says on his application.
“Surrounding properties consist of a chemical manufacturing facility, a commercial tree service and a trucking company,” Senter said.
Plus, the trend of development in that area is tipping toward heavy industrial, he said.
W. White Road is a largely industrial road in Oakwood, running from Chamblee Road to H.F. Reed Industrial Parkway. Just developed is Oakwood 985 Business Park off W. White Road at H.F. Reed in Oakwood, featuring two buildings with a total of about 425,000 square feet of industrial space.