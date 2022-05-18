When work may start on new conference center at Lanier Islands in South Hall

Grading could start later this year for a new conference center at Lanier Islands resort in South Hall.

The project also would include a 300-room hotel and amenities that would be built later, with the entire development expected to wrap up by late 2024, said Bill Donohue, executive director of the Lake Lanier Islands Development Authority.

The authority is the agency that oversees the state-owned property, which is leased to a private operator, Lake Lanier Islands Management LLC.

The conference center, funded by the state, and the hotel, funded by the private company, “will open together,” Donohue said.