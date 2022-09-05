When South Hall sewer project could start and what it could mean for development

Work could begin in several months on a long-anticipated sewer line that could help fuel development in South Hall.
The 5.2-mile project, which has been in the works since 2015 and is part of a 2020 sewer master plan, cleared a key hurdle recently with the Hall County Board of Commissioners fulfilling a key wetlands requirement with the Army Corps of Engineers.
The project will involve near two miles of uphill sewer line as well as a new lift station, with the overall line running from Hog Mountain Road at Friendship Road/Ga. 347 to the Spout Springs Water Reclamation Facility off Spout Springs Road.
The line will run predominantly through open fields, except it will follow along Live Oak and Clearbrook drives off Blackjack Road, according to a project map provided by Hall County.
The contractor “has already proceeded with ordering materials with the longest lead times,” said
Srikanth Yamala, Hall’s director of public works and utilities. “It will be several months before land disturbance activities.”
The $14 million Friendship Road Sewer Extension project is scheduled for completion in June 2024, with funding coming from the county’s special purpose local option sales tax program and the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
When done, the line could carry up to 500,000 gallons per day of sewer, with treatment taking place at the Spout Springs plant at 6827 Spout Springs Road, Yamala said.
“It is expected that as projects move forward, various residential developers and commercial tracts will begin to make applications for sewer availability,” he said. “The sewer line is expected to eventually generate approximately 2,000 new sewer users over the next 20 years.”
From Buford to Braselton, South Hall is rapidly growing, with much of the sewer coming from local governments. Flowery Branch is nearly tapped on sewer capacity, with higher-than-expected bids on a plant expansion forcing the city to stop issuing permits.
Hall’s sewer extension “will provide Hall County sanitary sewer services to an area where growth is happening and will continue to happen,” said Bill Nash, Hall’s assistant director of public works and utilities. “This is just one step of many as we plan for future growth in Hall County.”
A couple of sewer-needed projects have already emerged in recent years off Friendship Road, including a self-storage facility and 6,943-square-foot retail building off Friendship Road and a shopping center and adjacent 132-lot subdivision.