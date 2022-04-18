When restaurant may open at former Peppers Market in Gainesville

A restaurant owner hopes a Gainesville location once known for a pink-painted neighborhood market will soon be recognized for tasty steaks and burgers.
David Kelley expects to open Kelley’s Tavern & Grill at 628 E.E. Butler Parkway in mid-May, replacing what was Peppers Market, something of an iconic building that was beloved by some while an eyesore to others.
Peppers is long gone, replaced by the single-story restaurant with a front porch draped across the front. Stacked stone and warmer colors have replaced the bright pink and hues of green.
“I’ll never paint the building pink,” Kelley said of his plans.
One thing Kelley is hoping for is foot traffic, especially with burgeoning residential growth nearby, such as from Solis Gainesville apartments.
A formal menu will be posted later to the restaurant Facebook page, but Kelley expects to also serve chicken wings and sandwiches. The restaurant also features a bar and a patio area that provides additional seating but also a spot for live entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays.
An outdoor area just outside the patio can be used for cornhole tournaments, as well as additional dining — six to eight tables with umbrellas.
Overall, the restaurant will be able to seat 150, Kelley said.
As for the location. “I love it, and I’m anxious to see it keep growing,” he said.
Kelley is hoping the restaurant can be part of Gainesville’s downtown dining district at some point.
In Gainesville’s downtown dining district, established in 2017, people can carry out up to two unsealed alcoholic beverages of 16 ounces each in plastic cups from noon until midnight from a restaurant or growler shop. The rule applies to any alcoholic beverage, as long as you stay within the dining district.
“People being able to walk from Solis to here with their drink, back and forth, would be nice,” he said.