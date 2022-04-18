When restaurant may open at former Peppers Market in Gainesville

A restaurant owner hopes a Gainesville location once known for a pink-painted neighborhood market will soon be recognized for tasty steaks and burgers.

David Kelley expects to open Kelley’s Tavern & Grill at 628 E.E. Butler Parkway in mid-May, replacing what was Peppers Market, something of an iconic building that was beloved by some while an eyesore to others.

Peppers is long gone, replaced by the single-story restaurant with a front porch draped across the front. Stacked stone and warmer colors have replaced the bright pink and hues of green.

“I’ll never paint the building pink,” Kelley said of his plans.