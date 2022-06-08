When luxury townhomes, retail could be finished as part of Blue Ridge redevelopment

A planned 161 luxury townhomes and a “village-style” retail center could be opened in 2023 as part of a redevelopment of the old Blue Ridge Shopping Center on Shallowford Road.

The second phase of the shopping center makeover consisting of 70 single-family homes could be ready in 2024.

“We’re super excited about this deal. It’s a wonderful sort of transitional part of town,” said Wes Taubel, co-founder and partner of TWO Capital Partners, an Atlanta firm developing the project.

“What we think the future could be is fantastic.We just need a little help to get there.”

Taubel was speaking at a meeting this week with Gainesville officials, as his company has applied for $9.8 million in tax allocation district funds to be paid out over 15 years for the $85 million project, AVA Gainesville, at 610 Shallowford Road.