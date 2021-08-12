When Gainesville’s Engine 209 train is moving out of downtown

Engine 209 is finally on the move.



The Gainesville Midland train will be moved this weekend from its park at the corner of Jesse Jewell Parkway and West Academy Street to a renovated park at the intersection of Davis and Grove streets.

One crane arrived Wednesday, Aug. 11, and another Aug. 12 to prepare to move the historic train engine in two stages from the park where it has been located since 1991. Friday night after rush hour, Savannah Construction and Preservation, a contractor hired by the city, will move the tender car and caboose using lowboy trailers. Then about 7 a.m. Saturday, they will move the engine using a 10-axle self-propelled trailer, City Manager Bryan Lackey said at the Gainesville City Council’s work session Thursday Aug. 12.

The engine’s move should take about 35-40 minutes, Public Relations Manager Christina Santee wrote in an email.

City officials cautioned the public to stay away from Engine 209 Park during the move.