When Dunkin’ doughnut shop may open in Flowery Branch
03042021 DUNKIN 1.jpg
A new Dunkin' is under construction Thursday, March 4, 2021, along Spout Springs Road. The restaurant is next door to McDonald's on a portion of the old Rite Aid site. - photo by Scott Rogers

A Dunkin’ doughnut shop is on track to open in Flowery Branch sometime between June and August, Dunkin’ spokeswoman Jessica Schmidt said this week.

Construction is well underway on the store at 5915 Spout Springs Road, next to a McDonald’s restaurant.

The restaurant, which will feature a drive-thru, is part of a commercial section next to Stonebridge Village between Interstate 985’s Exit 12 and Hog Mountain Road.

Other details, including square footage and hiring plans, weren’t immediately available.

The Dunkin’ and McDonald’s will be on a site once occupied by Rite Aid pharmacy. The Rite Aid building was torn down as construction began in early 2020 on the McDonald’s.

The area is otherwise a fast-growing one. A Waffle House is also planned off Hog Mountain Road, and a Burger King/Marathon convenience store is being built across Spout Springs Road near the interstate.

A car wash has also been approved at the Burger King site.

