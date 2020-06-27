When Butler Park in Gainesville could open

Construction of Butler Park on Athens Street in Gainesville could begin in the fall, after an upcoming public comment period.



Hall County Commissioner Jeff Stowe, whose district includes the park site, announced at a Thursday, June 25 Hall County Board of Commissioners meeting that the county would be holding a 30-day comment period for the community to weigh in on the park plans. Once the comment period is over, the National Park Service will give the county permission to begin work on the 13-acre park.

The National Park Service has granted the county $633,231 for the park, and those funds will be matched by $250,000 in special purpose local option sales tax revenue from the county.