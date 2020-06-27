When Butler Park in Gainesville could open

Construction of Butler Park on Athens Street in Gainesville could begin in the fall, after an upcoming public comment period.
Hall County Commissioner Jeff Stowe, whose district includes the park site, announced at a Thursday, June 25 Hall County Board of Commissioners meeting that the county would be holding a 30-day comment period for the community to weigh in on the park plans. Once the comment period is over, the National Park Service will give the county permission to begin work on the 13-acre park.
The National Park Service has granted the county $633,231 for the park, and those funds will be matched by $250,000 in special purpose local option sales tax revenue from the county.
Stowe has been working on the project for several years and said south Gainesville has long needed more recreational opportunities.
“They used to have the Butler Gym. It was closed. There used to be a softball field there and some other recreation that was closed. There’s not a park that’s very close and convenient for Harrison Square and several other large developments that are in that area,” Stowe said. “This will give them a great place for kids to stay out of trouble and give them something to do. It’s something they’ve long asked for.”
The county will soon announce the details about how people can participate in the comment period.
Butler Park will be located at 1280 Athens St. near the Hall County Health Department. Plans include a playground, a pavilion and restrooms, a basketball court, a splash pad and trails.
Stowe said the park is due to open in spring 2021.