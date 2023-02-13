When and where King’s Hawaiian is opening a restaurant

King’s Hawaiian soon won’t be just baking bread in Hall County.
The California-based sweet rolls bakery is planning to open a restaurant, Hello Hilo, in late spring at 1881 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville, off Limestone Parkway across from McDonald’s restaurant.
Hello Hilo will be a fast-casual restaurant serving up “handcrafted items inspired by Hawaiian fare,” according to a press release Monday, Feb. 13.
The menu will feature breakfast, lunch and dinner options, including a kids menu, drinks and sweet treats.
“We want to continue sharing what makes Hawaii such a special place through Hawaii-inspired food and the Aloha Spirit,” said Courtney Taira, granddaughter of King’s Hawaiian founder Robert R. Taira.
Northeast Georgia “has become part of our ohana (family) over the past decade,” she said in the press release. “This is the right place to bring Hello Hilo to life.”
Since 2010, King’s Hawaiian has operated a plant at 5425 Aloha Way, Oakwood, where it’s undergoing an $85 million expansion, a move that’s expected to result in 160 new jobs. The company now employs about 700 at the site.
The restaurant, which is well under construction, is expected to create 100 full- and part-time jobs.
Hello Hilo “will offer an oasis amidst the bustling intersection with lush greenery and a colorful exterior designed to evoke the architecture of Hawaii’s Big Island,” according to the release.
Customers “will be transported to a welcoming island retreat as they step into the restaurant, with curated art installations, an open kitchen and the sweet aroma of fresh-baked treats.”
The restaurant will feature indoor dining, a covered patio with seating and a double drive-thru, as well as online ordering with a separate entrance for pick up food.