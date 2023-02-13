When and where King’s Hawaiian is opening a restaurant

King’s Hawaiian soon won’t be just baking bread in Hall County.

The California-based sweet rolls bakery is planning to open a restaurant, Hello Hilo, in late spring at 1881 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville, off Limestone Parkway across from McDonald’s restaurant.

Hello Hilo will be a fast-casual restaurant serving up “handcrafted items inspired by Hawaiian fare,” according to a press release Monday, Feb. 13.