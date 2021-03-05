What’s the latest with plans for 1,570-home Reveille subdivision in South Hall?

No dirt has been turned on the property, but Reveille, a 509-acre mixed-use development featuring 1,570 homes in South Hall, is a step closer to construction.
The project is “going through the development review process for a land disturbance permit, but nothing has been issued at this time,” Hall County Planning Director Sarah McQuade said in an email this week.
She described the process as one the county employs to “make sure the development meets state, local and federal regulations.”
According to a county website, Hall’s Development Review Division “assists with the review and permitting of large-scale development projects located in unincorporated Hall County.”
A land disturbance permit is required for all commercial and industrial activities that involve the construction of new buildings, grading, construction of infrastructure such as roads or utilities, and commercial additions, the county says.
The time it takes to complete such a review depends on the size of the project, but typically it can be 3-4 months, McQuade said.
Development officials couldn’t be reached for comment.
The project was approved in July 2019 by the Hall County Board of Commissioners, even as neighbors expressed concerns about traffic on Ga. 211 and the impact of noise from nearby Road Atlanta on the development.
In addition to the homes, Rotunda Land & Development Group LLC’s plans also call for 482,415 square feet in retail space, 8.4 acres in outparcel development and a 175-unit hotel. It is expected to take 6-8 years to build.
In a January 2020 interview, Reveille spokesman Al Maiorino said homes could start being built by the end of 2020.
“We are working diligently with Hall County and various agencies to finalize our plans and engineering,” he said at the time. “We look forward to starting the project as soon as we have final permits.”