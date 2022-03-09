What’s next with old Gainesville Coke building under new ownership

But the building, which operated as a bottling plant from 1940 until 1968, is more than just a relic. It sits just off the fast-developing downtown square, with construction of the seven-story Marriott by Courtyard and the city’s new parking deck in view.

“It’s a great location,” Hemmer said. “With all that’s going on in downtown Gainesville and midtown Gainesville, we just thought this would be a good investment for general office users to take advantage of the convenience of the downtown area and the walkability.”

A group of attorneys in the Smith, Gilliam, Williams & Miles law firm sold the building in January for $1.7 million to Hemmer’s group. The firm has moved to the Gateway Professional Center at 340 Jesse Jewell Parkway off E.E. Butler Parkway.

The lawyers’ departure from the Coke building, where they had been since 1980, has left the building empty.

“It’s mostly vacant, but that’s my job — to fill it up,” Hemmer said.

The building is being spruced up for new tenants, with carpets and ceiling tiles being replaced and new coats of paint put on walls.

“It’s mostly cosmetic stuff,” Hemmer said.

The basement, which used to house old law books, is now a cavernous room.

“Our imagination runs wild” with the use of that space, said Hemmer, who gave The Times a tour on Monday, March 7. “We could have a lounge here, a sort of amenity to the building for private meetings or what have you.

Hearing his voice bounce back off the walls, he added, “We might have to do something with the echo.”

In the Coke days, the building wasn’t the two-story collection of offices that it is today. It had more of an open floor plan with conveyor belts and a second-floor balcony that wrapped around the inside of the building to give visitors a glimpse of the bottling process.

“The bottles were flipped upside-down to mix the drink,” said Gainesville native Doug Ivester, retired CEO of Coca-Cola, in an interview last year.

After the plant closed, the building went through several owners, including First United Methodist Church of Gainesville, which was across the street until 1985.

The building’s history is part of the attraction for marketing firm Forum Communications, which has been in the Coke building for at least three years and will be moving to larger space there, said Matt Dubnik, the company’s chief engagement officer.

He said he and his wife, Forum president Katie Dubnik, “are such Gainesville folk and history folk that old, historic buildings are in our blood.”

Otherwise, the Coke building’s location “is key,” Matt Dubnik said. “Like everybody else, we want to be in downtown Gainesville.”