What’s being built next to Wendy’s off Martin Road in Oakwood

Growth at Exit 14 in South Hall continues with construction of a new auto service center.
Christian Brothers Automotive is building a new store at 4233 Martin Road, next to a Wendy’s restaurant that opened in February.
Christian Brothers, which has many locations throughout metro Atlanta, hopes to open the store by January 2024, according to the company.
The business will be part of a commercial center forming at Martin Road and Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13 at the Oakwood-Flowery Branch border. Martin Road becomes H.F. Reed Industrial Parkway at Exit 14 off Interstate 985.
Exit 14 opened in January 2020.
Makita U.S.A., a high-end power tool maker, has opened a distribution center in the southwest corner of the H.F. Reed/Ga. 13 intersection.
Wendy’s and Christian Brothers will be off a new road between Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13 and Overbook Drive, which leads to Advenir at Flowery Branch apartments.
They are part of a 15-acre commercial site approved in 2019 by Oakwood that’s also across from Martin Technology Academy.
The city has approved site plans showing a 3,600-square-foot convenience store/gas station with an attached 1,600-square-foot drive-thru-only restaurant at the site.
Also, a $12 million commercial development featuring a Clipper gas station and other possible future uses, including a 22,900-square-foot shopping center, was approved in January by Flowery Branch.