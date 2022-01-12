What’s being built behind Walgreens off Hog Mountain Road in Flowery Branch

A 5,208-square-foot building anchored by Dental Care of Flowery Branch is being built behind the Walgreens pharmacy off Hog Mountain and Spout Springs roads in Flowery Branch.
Dental Care of Flowery Branch, which is now in the Publix-anchored shopping center across the street near Interstate 985, will occupy 3,700 square feet of the building at 4731 Hog Mountain Road.
“The remaining 1,500 square feet will be reserved for another tenant,” said Lisa Lue Yen, a spokeswoman for the dental group headed by Dr. Jason Lue Yen, in an email.
Construction is well underway on the building, with completion expected by summer 2022, Lisa Lue Yen said.
“We are excited to relocate to a bigger office — more than double the current square footage,” she added.