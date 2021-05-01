What’s being built at this North Hall site, and what's it have to do with trees?

Long-vacant property at Thompson Bridge and Price roads in North Hall is finally seeing development.
Grading is well underway on the first phase of a 220-unit gated apartment complex, Treesort, on a 32-acre site. The project is set to open in early 2022, with pre-leasing set to begin this fall, according to Treesort.
Monthly rents could range from $900 for one-bedroom units to $1,500 for three-bedroom units.
With the project, “we wanted to create something unique that would appeal to a wide range (of people), from young professionals and students to retirees — all with a common love for the outdoors,” developer Steve McKibbon said.
“The Treesort name really captures our vision of combining nature with technology and resort-style amenities.”
Some apartments on the forested sides of the community will have raised decks that extend well beyond the typical apartment balcony, allowing residents to enjoy private 360-degree views. The “treehouse” theme also extends to a three-level wooden balcony overlooking the community’s central amenity area, which will feature a pool with cabanas, meeting and event center and fitness center.
“Treesort residents will have just about every reason to stay close to home,” leasing agent Leslie White said.
The development also will feature nature trails, a park with wash station, fire pits, fountains and art displays.
The first phase will feature 76 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as the central amenity area and trails.
The development marks the first activity on the site since property was cleared around 2006 for a multi-use project, Riverbrook Village. At the time, nearly 300,000 square feet of commercial space and 45 townhomes were proposed.
The economy tanked later in the decade with the 2007-09 Great Recession, and plans changed. Only a CVS Pharmacy has sat at the property through the years.
The apartment complex became a key element in 2012.