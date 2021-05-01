What’s being built at this North Hall site, and what's it have to do with trees?

Monthly rents could range from $900 for one-bedroom units to $1,500 for three-bedroom units.

With the project, “we wanted to create something unique that would appeal to a wide range (of people), from young professionals and students to retirees — all with a common love for the outdoors,” developer Steve McKibbon said.

“The Treesort name really captures our vision of combining nature with technology and resort-style amenities.”

Some apartments on the forested sides of the community will have raised decks that extend well beyond the typical apartment balcony, allowing residents to enjoy private 360-degree views. The “treehouse” theme also extends to a three-level wooden balcony overlooking the community’s central amenity area, which will feature a pool with cabanas, meeting and event center and fitness center.