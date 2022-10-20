What’s being built across from warehouse/distribution centers in Oakwood

No, it’s not another warehouse.

The grading taking place is in an area on Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13 where a string of warehouses is being built, but the work between Parks Road and Warren Drive is for a 178-lot subdivision of single-family homes.

A map of the 66-acre Falls Creek subdivision shows the project being built in two phases, with a swimming pool and clubhouse in the first near the entrance at Ga. 13. Another entrance will be built off Ga. 13 as part of the second phase.

No access is planned off Parks Road or Warren Drive, shows the map, provided by Oakwood.

Information about prices wasn’t available as of Thursday, Oct. 20. The developer, Alpharetta-based Taylor Morrison, couldn’t be reached for comment, and there is no information on the developer’s website about the project.

The subdivision is across from two warehouse/distribution centers south of Plainview Road — one that’s been completed and houses GXO Logistics, and the other that’s being graded for construction.

CA Ventures, a Chicago-based company that developed the completed warehouse, had proposed yet another warehouse on Ga. 13 north of Plainview Road. That project, which would have been one of the largest in the area, was rejected in April 2022 by Oakwood City Council.

That area “is predominantly residential and not industrial,” city planner Dan Schultz has said.

Large tracts elsewhere in the area are being cleared for warehouse/distribution centers, including off Chamblee Road and McEver Road south of West Hall High School, both in Oakwood.