What was discussed at Hall development code meeting

The stroller showing varying widths was one illustration of how development rules could be tweaked throughout the county.



The code “determines what kind of development happens in unincorporated Hall County, where it can be built, and how dense it is,” Planning Director Sarah McQuade has said. “A UDC also controls how development looks and works, including things like building materials, parking and landscaping.”

Hall says it has several goals in the effort, including promoting economic growth, avoiding “unnecessarily strict” regulations, making regulations easier to understand, ensuring high-quality development and balancing the preservation of farms, natural spaces and historic places with residents’ property rights.

Stephens said she felt it was important to attend Monday’s event “because I’ve always felt it’s important to keep up with what’s going on in Hall County.”

“I’ve been going to meetings for over 20 years and … have been on a lot of committees about development in Hall County,” she said. “I’m just concerned. I love Hall County and I’m glad to be a resident here.”

Stephens said improvements can be made in certain areas, but she believes that generally, development “is going in the right direction” in Hall.

Denise Conner, who owns a 70-acre cattle farm on the Hall-Lumpkin County line, said she has a major concern about the county’s efforts, which are slated to wrap up in late 2021.