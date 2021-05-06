What U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock said during his visit to downtown Gainesville

Strolling a street with ripped-up sidewalks and a sprawling new building coming out of the ground, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock got a glance Wednesday at the one big construction zone known as downtown Gainesville.



“I think in this moment, when we’re talking about the American Rescue Plan with this focus on infrastructure, these are just the kinds of projects that represent a creative partnership between public and private,” he told The Times during the May 5 tour. “And I want to do everything I can to help facilitate growth.”