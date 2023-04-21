What Trader Joe’s says about what it takes to draw them to a community

Company spokeswoman Nakia Rohde said she can only share details “about locations opening soon” and that none are in Georgia, which already has stores in Athens, Atlanta, Marietta, Norcross, Roswell and Sandy Springs.

A check with planning department officials in Hall also showed no contact has been made between them and Trader Joe’s.

But that doesn’t mean conversations aren’t happening with property owners or that locations aren’t being eyed.

As Rich Atkinson, Flowery Branch’s city planner, said, proposals “would not come to me right away. And yes, I hear about folks wanting one quite often.”

The demand for Trader Joe’s hasn’t gone unnoticed by the chain, which has set up a request form on its website at traderjoes.com.

The form asks for your name and email address, plus where you’d like a store. You have 700 words to comment.

When asked for further comment on the request process, Rohde referred The Times to podcasts on the company’s website.

“We always appreciate the passion of neighborhoods that do send in requests, and they can be very creative at times,” said a speaker on one of the podcasts.

Key considerations include “how far our warehouses are going to be from the stores … and that we can supply those stores on a regular basis.”

Population “is really important,” Trader Joe’s said. “We have certain numbers of households that we think we need to have to support a successful Trader Joe’s. When we get to those numbers and it makes sense, then we’ll open the store.”

The podcast doesn’t give specifics on the numbers.

“We’re planning to keep growing,” the chain says.

Another podcast goes into more detail about finding a location, with the speaker — a real estate executive with Trader Joe’s — saying the company uses a broker to scout out possible sites.

Sites “go through an incredible checks-and-balance system internally,” he said. “We do not want to end up being known as the underparked or undersized store.”

The right location “has to check every box.”

Susan Cloud Griffin of Flowery Branch said she believes Hall would be “a great location” for Trader Joe’s.

She said that when she visits her sister in Seattle, “we always have at least one Trader Joe's shopping spree.”

“Easy-to-fix meals, good wines, fresh produce and high-end, top-shelf items would be appreciated and consumed” locally, Griffin said.

The Flowery Branch-Braselton-Buford area “has the right population and definite need,” she said.



