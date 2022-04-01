What should growth look like in Oakwood? Give your thoughts at this forum

Its landscape changing with retail, apartments and warehouses, Oakwood is reaching out to the public for input on how future development should look.



A public forum is set for April 14 on the city’s update of its 2017 Comprehensive Plan, a state-required document that serves as a blueprint for growth through initiatives and programs.

“This planning process is designed to ensure that major projects and policies for the community are developed with public input,” states a press release from the city.