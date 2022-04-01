What should growth look like in Oakwood? Give your thoughts at this forum

Its landscape changing with retail, apartments and warehouses, Oakwood is reaching out to the public for input on how future development should look.
A public forum is set for April 14 on the city’s update of its 2017 Comprehensive Plan, a state-required document that serves as a blueprint for growth through initiatives and programs.
“This planning process is designed to ensure that major projects and policies for the community are developed with public input,” states a press release from the city.
“We do expect some changes to occur (in the update),” City Manager B.R. White said earlier this week in a development update presentation with local business leaders.
Several development activities are taking place around the city, particularly a revamping of the downtown area. Today, downtown consists of city property, including a park, but not the typical Main Street retail stores. The city is planning a commercial center with an interactive children’s museum, Interactive Neighborhood for Kids, a farmer’s market and stores.
Around the city, warehouses are being proposed or built, and 2,000 apartments could be “built over the next couple of years,” White said.
As part of the plan update, “there will be multiple opportunities for public input, beginning with the public forums,” according to the city.
Later meetings “will review the needs and goals for Oakwood and what the city can do in preparation for the future.”
An online survey will be open until May 15. Anyone interested can find it at cityofoakwood.net.
The Georgia Mountains Regional Commission is helping Oakwood with the update.
Comprehensive Plan update
What: Public forum explaining steps to updating Oakwood’s 2017 Comprehensive Plan
When: 3-5 p.m. April 14
Where: Oakwood City Hall, 4035 Walnut Circle