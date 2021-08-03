What planning board recommends for South Hall apartment development





Compounding issues for the developer, Brand Properties LLC, is that, according to Hall Planning Director Sarah McQuade, the city of Oakwood has refused to provide sewer to the development.

Planning Commission Chairman Chris Braswell asked Brand Properties if it wanted to table the application until the sewer issue could be resolved, but Brand declined.

Brand Properties LLC is looking to build the complex on nearly 31 acres at 3542 Wallis Road near Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13 and Christ Place Church in South Hall.

The development would feature a clubhouse, open spaces and dog park, according to a Hall County planning development.

A trailer park once sat on the property, which now just has a vacant one-story home, outbuildings and “a large, internal circular private drive,” according to the planning report.