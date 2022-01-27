What may become of abandoned Gainesville church building

The site of a former Gainesville church building could become a 70-townhome development.
McKinley Homes US LLC is proposing to build the two-story townhomes at 2920 Florence Drive, south of Browns Bridge Road and behind the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
The church building would be torn down to make way for the 8-acre development, which will include a small park with a children’s play area and a dog walk, according to Gainesville planning documents.
Homes will be priced in the low $300,000s, said Bill Schmidt, McKinley’s vice president of land acquisition.
Hall County records show Woodlawn Baptist Church sold the property to New Life Christian Fellowship in 1998, and New Life sold it to Appalachee Ministries in 2002. A foreclosure took place on the property in 2003. America’s Home Place Inc. bought the property from Futurus Bank in 2004.
Signs of the old church are still evident, including a steeple with paint chipping away, a basketball goal without a net and a playground still upright in the back of the property.
McKinley’s proposal, which will go before the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board on Feb. 8, calls for the attached homes to have two-car garages and vary in size from 1,603 to 1,863 square feet, according to documents.
The surrounding area is largely residential, including townhomes and condominiums.
“We believe the proposed townhome community and location provides for the housing needs of a growing, diverse population,” Schmidt says in a letter to the city.
McKinley is seeking a special use within the office and institutional zoning category to allow for the development.
Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board
What: Request to develop 70 townhomes south of Browns Bridge Road
When: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: Public Safety Complex, 701 Queen City Parkway