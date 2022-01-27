What may become of abandoned Gainesville church building

The site of a former Gainesville church building could become a 70-townhome development.

McKinley Homes US LLC is proposing to build the two-story townhomes at 2920 Florence Drive, south of Browns Bridge Road and behind the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

The church building would be torn down to make way for the 8-acre development, which will include a small park with a children’s play area and a dog walk, according to Gainesville planning documents.

Homes will be priced in the low $300,000s, said Bill Schmidt, McKinley’s vice president of land acquisition.