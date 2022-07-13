What may be coming to Gainesville restaurant site first occupied by Shoney’s

Plans for a Korean barbecue restaurant in an old Shoney’s restaurant in Gainesville have fallen through, but another restaurant with Asian dishes may be on the way.

E-Gyu Revolving Sushi & BBQ, which has a restaurant in Buford, is planning to take over the site, which was more recently occupied by a Chinese restaurant, Hong Kong King Buffet.

The property is at 635 Jesse Jewell Parkway, between McDonald’s and Dunkin’ and just south of Queen City Parkway.

“A land development plan is in the review process to renovate the site and building,” said Matt Tate, Gainesville’s deputy director of community and economic development.